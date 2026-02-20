Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.