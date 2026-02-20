Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

ScoutDNS Network Visibility: DNS-layer network visibility and monitoring with query logging and analytics. built by scoutdns. Core capabilities include 30 days searchable DNS query logs, DNS RDATA and message inspection, Domain usage aggregation up to 1000 rows..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.