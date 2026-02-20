Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

Packet Capture (cStor®): Lossless packet capture & analysis appliance at 10–200 Gbps line rate. built by cPacket Networks. Core capabilities include Lossless packet capture at 10–200 Gbps line rate, Persistent storage scaling from 288 TB to over 2 petabytes, Simultaneous read/write access to captured packets..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.