AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

Corelight Open NDR Platform: Network detection and response platform with IDS, NSM, and threat intel. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network security monitoring with Zeek, Intrusion detection with Suricata, Pattern matching with YARA..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.