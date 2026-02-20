Umbrella Investigate API

Security teams building threat intelligence workflows or automating domain reputation checks will get the most from Umbrella Investigate API, since it's free and queryable at scale without seat licensing friction. The API surfaces domain categorization, malware associations, and WHOIS data in a single call, which beats piecing together multiple commercial feeds when you're enriching logs or automating triage. Skip this if you need managed threat intelligence with human-curated intel or threat actor attribution; Umbrella Investigate is a lookup engine, not an analyst.