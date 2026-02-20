Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

KELA Investigate: Threat intel platform for investigating cybercrime underground sources. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Real-time data collection from cybercrime underground sources, Anonymous proxy access to dark web and hidden sources, Image analysis with text extraction from images..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.