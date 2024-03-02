AbuseHelper: AbuseHelper is an open-source framework for receiving and redistributing abuse feeds and threat intel..

Anomali Integrator: Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated threat intelligence distribution across security infrastructure, Custom filtering for sources, destinations, and threat information, Threat intelligence prioritization by relevance, confidence, and severity..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.