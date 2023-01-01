Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Hunters Next-Gen SIEM: Next-gen SIEM with AI-powered triage, automated investigation & detection. built by Hunters. Core capabilities include Pre-built always-on detections for UEBA, identity, endpoint, and cloud, AI-powered automated triage and investigation, Automated scoring, correlation, and enrichment..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.