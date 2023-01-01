Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Gravwell Security Data Platform: Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting. built by Gravwell. Core capabilities include Structure-on-read data lake architecture, Raw data ingestion without normalization requirements, PCAP network capture support..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.