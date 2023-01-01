Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Security Platform is a commercial security information and event management tool by Abstract Security. Gravwell Security Data Platform is a commercial security information and event management tool by Gravwell. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in log volume will find real value in Abstract Security Platform's ability to detect threats before data hits your SIEM, cutting both storage costs and alert fatigue. The platform's version-controlled pipeline configuration and out-of-the-box detection rules with daily updates mean you can operationalize detection in weeks rather than months. Skip this if you need a full incident response platform; Abstract prioritizes the Detect and Analyze phases of NIST CSF 2.0 and leaves recovery workflows to your existing tools.
Gravwell Security Data Platform
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise environments that need to hunt threats across raw, unnormalized data will get the most from Gravwell Security Data Platform; its structure-on-read architecture and unlimited ingest capacity let you ask questions you didn't know to ask during onboarding, which matters when you're chasing adversaries through hybrid infrastructure. The indexer-based pricing model removes the typical volume penalty, and coverage of Detect and Analyze functions (DE.CM, DE.AE, RS.AN) reflects genuine strength in threat investigation rather than just log storage. Skip this if you need a fully managed cloud SIEM with pre-built compliance dashboards or if your team lacks SQL-adjacent query skills; Gravwell rewards operators who think like hunters, not security analysts who want point-and-click threat detection.
Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics
Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Security Platform vs Gravwell Security Data Platform for your security information and event management needs.
Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..
Gravwell Security Data Platform: Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting. built by Gravwell. Core capabilities include Structure-on-read data lake architecture, Raw data ingestion without normalization requirements, PCAP network capture support..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Security Platform differentiates with Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas. Gravwell Security Data Platform differentiates with Structure-on-read data lake architecture, Raw data ingestion without normalization requirements, PCAP network capture support.
Abstract Security Platform is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Gravwell Security Data Platform is developed by Gravwell. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Security Platform and Gravwell Security Data Platform serve similar Security Information and Event Management use cases: both are Security Information and Event Management tools, both cover Log Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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