AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Gravwell Security Data Platform: Security data platform for log analysis, metrics, and threat hunting. built by Gravwell. Core capabilities include Structure-on-read data lake architecture, Raw data ingestion without normalization requirements, PCAP network capture support..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.