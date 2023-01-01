Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Fencer: Security platform for healthtech startups covering vuln mgmt, SIEM & compliance. built by Fencer. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection with consolidated alert view, Code scanning to identify security issues pre-deployment, SIEM for security event monitoring..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.