Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Coralogix DataPrime Engine: Observability platform with unified query engine for logs, metrics, and traces. built by Coralogix. Core capabilities include DataPrime unified query engine for logs, metrics, and traces, Real-time telemetry ingestion with Streama engine, Petabyte-scale data retention..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.