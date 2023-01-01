Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Team Cymru Pure Signal™ Scout: Real-time threat intelligence platform for external threat visibility and IoC analysis. built by Team Cymru. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility of internet communications and external threats, NetFlow telemetry access, Passive DNS (PDNS) data..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.