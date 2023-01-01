Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

S2W QUAXAR: AI-powered CTI platform integrating ASM, DRP, and TI capabilities. built by S2W. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat intelligence assistant for organization-specific insights, Dark web and Telegram monitoring for data and credential exposure, Attack surface management with automated asset scanning..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.