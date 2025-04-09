Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

S2W QUAXAR: AI-powered CTI platform integrating ASM, DRP, and TI capabilities. built by S2W. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat intelligence assistant for organization-specific insights, Dark web and Telegram monitoring for data and credential exposure, Attack surface management with automated asset scanning..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.