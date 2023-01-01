Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Abstract Security. Munin is a free malware analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Incident responders and threat analysts who need fast hash lookups across multiple feeds without managing API keys or subscriptions should use Munin. It aggregates Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and other sources in a single free query, cutting lookup time from five separate tabs to one; the 846 GitHub stars reflect real adoption in SOC workflows. Skip this if you need automated enrichment at scale or integration with your SIEM; Munin is a manual triage tool, not an orchestration platform.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more.
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs Munin for your threat intel platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
Munin: An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Intel Gallery is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Munin is open-source with 846 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Intel Gallery and Munin serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Abstract Intel Gallery is Commercial while Munin is Free, Munin is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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