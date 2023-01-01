Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Intelligence: CTI platform combining automated collection with cyber HUMINT for threat intel. built by Intel 471. Core capabilities include Cyber Human Intelligence (HUMINT) collection, Automated threat data collection, Underground marketplace monitoring..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.