Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Intelligence: CTI platform combining automated collection with cyber HUMINT for threat intel. built by Intel 471. Core capabilities include Cyber Human Intelligence (HUMINT) collection, Automated threat data collection, Underground marketplace monitoring..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.