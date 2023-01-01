Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

CYJAX Real-Time Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intelligence platform with analyst-enriched insights. built by Cyjax. Core capabilities include Analyst-enriched threat intelligence, Real-time threat intelligence delivery, Validated and prioritized intelligence..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.