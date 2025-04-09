Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

CYJAX Real-Time Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intelligence platform with analyst-enriched insights. built by Cyjax. Core capabilities include Analyst-enriched threat intelligence, Real-time threat intelligence delivery, Validated and prioritized intelligence..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.