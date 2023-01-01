Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

CYJAX Cyber Threat Intelligence: Cyber threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights. built by Cyjax. Core capabilities include Contextual threat intelligence delivery, Actionable threat insights, Integration with existing security systems..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.