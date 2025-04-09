Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

CYJAX Cyber Threat Intelligence: Cyber threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights. built by Cyjax. Core capabilities include Contextual threat intelligence delivery, Actionable threat insights, Integration with existing security systems..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.