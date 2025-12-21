Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.

Windows 10/11 Hardening Script

Security teams managing Windows fleets without dedicated endpoint detection need Windows 10/11 Hardening Script to close the gap between default OS configurations and baseline hardening; it automates 30+ system modifications that most organizations apply manually or inconsistently, addressing the Govern function that precedes any detection strategy. The script is free and has 134 GitHub stars from active use, meaning you get battle-tested configurations without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization already enforces hardening through Group Policy or mobile device management, or if you need runtime threat prevention; this tool hardens the starting line, it doesn't detect intrusions.