Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Uptycs Nexus is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Uptycs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
Teams that need inventory and forensics visibility across mixed OS fleets without the overhead of a full EDR will find Uptycs Nexus worth the evaluation, particularly if you're already invested in osquery or managing Windows, macOS, and Linux in parallel. The platform's file carving and process memory analysis capabilities, combined with real-time query execution across dynamic asset groups, give you the forensic depth that standard asset management tools skip. This is not for buyers who need behavioral threat detection or response automation; Uptycs Nexus prioritizes asset discovery and investigative telemetry over stopping attacks in motion.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Managed SaaS for osquery fleet management across endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs Uptycs Nexus for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
Uptycs Nexus: Managed SaaS for osquery fleet management across endpoints. built by Uptycs. Core capabilities include Centralized osquery fleet management and telemetry collection, Real-time and scheduled query execution across endpoints, Query pack creation and automated execution..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. Uptycs Nexus differentiates with Centralized osquery fleet management and telemetry collection, Real-time and scheduled query execution across endpoints, Query pack creation and automated execution.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. Uptycs Nexus is developed by Uptycs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and Uptycs Nexus serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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