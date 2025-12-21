Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Uptycs Nexus: Managed SaaS for osquery fleet management across endpoints. built by Uptycs. Core capabilities include Centralized osquery fleet management and telemetry collection, Real-time and scheduled query execution across endpoints, Query pack creation and automated execution..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.