Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. SentinelOne Singularity is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
Enterprise security teams with mature SOC operations will get the most from SentinelOne Singularity because its autonomous response engine actually closes the gap between detection and mitigation, reducing mean time to remediation without requiring constant analyst intervention. The platform covers all four NIST Detect and Respond functions, and its 3,157-person vendor backing means incident support doesn't bottleneck during active breaches. Skip this if your team is small, resource-constrained, or still building endpoint visibility; Singularity assumes you already have the operational maturity to tune and manage autonomous actions at scale.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Enterprise endpoint protection platform with autonomous response capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs SentinelOne Singularity for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
SentinelOne Singularity: Enterprise endpoint protection platform with autonomous response capabilities. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Endpoint visibility, Threat detection, Autonomous response..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. SentinelOne Singularity differentiates with Endpoint visibility, Threat detection, Autonomous response.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. SentinelOne Singularity is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and SentinelOne Singularity serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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