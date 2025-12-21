Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

SentinelOne Singularity: Enterprise endpoint protection platform with autonomous response capabilities. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Endpoint visibility, Threat detection, Autonomous response..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.