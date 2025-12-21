Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Senteon Zero Trust Configurations: Automates endpoint hardening & compliance with CIS & regulatory benchmarks. built by Senteon. Core capabilities include Automated CIS benchmark enforcement across endpoints, Compliance scoring and assessment against regulatory standards, Learning mode to identify potential configuration conflicts..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.