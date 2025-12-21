Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Red Balloon Security Symbiote: Runtime protection for embedded device firmware with integrity monitoring. built by red balloon security. Core capabilities include Runtime integrity attestation and monitoring, Memory and control-flow monitoring, Policy-driven local response to runtime violations..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.