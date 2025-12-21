Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

QuellSecure Active Containment: Endpoint ransomware containment tool that stops encryption activity in real time. built by QuellSecure. Core capabilities include Real-time ransomware process containment (Active Mode), Passive monitoring without enforcement to reduce false positives (Monitor Mode), Mock ransomware attack simulation to validate configuration (Simulate Mode)..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.