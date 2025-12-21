Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..

QuellSecure Active Containment: Endpoint ransomware containment tool that stops encryption activity in real time. built by QuellSecure. Core capabilities include Real-time ransomware process containment (Active Mode), Passive monitoring without enforcement to reduce false positives (Monitor Mode), Mock ransomware attack simulation to validate configuration (Simulate Mode)..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.