Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint: Protects endpoints from peripheral and removable media threats with multiscanning. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Removable media and USB device access control with security condition enforcement, Multiscanning with 30+ anti-malware engines for 99.2% malware detection, Deep CDR technology supporting 200+ file formats with recursive sanitization..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.