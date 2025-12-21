Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by OPSWAT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that treat removable media and USB devices as a serious attack surface will get immediate value from OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint; its 30+ engine multiscanning engine detects 99.2% of malware and the content disarm and reconstruction capability handles 200+ file formats, which matters for organizations that can't afford a single infected USB to bypass traditional perimeter controls. The deep CDR technology with recursive sanitization and air-gapped deployment support address what most endpoint platforms ignore. Skip this if you need integrated threat hunting or behavioral analytics; MetaDefender is tactical hardening for a specific problem, not a replacement for full endpoint detection and response.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Protects endpoints from peripheral and removable media threats with multiscanning
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint: Protects endpoints from peripheral and removable media threats with multiscanning. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Removable media and USB device access control with security condition enforcement, Multiscanning with 30+ anti-malware engines for 99.2% malware detection, Deep CDR technology supporting 200+ file formats with recursive sanitization..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint differentiates with Removable media and USB device access control with security condition enforcement, Multiscanning with 30+ anti-malware engines for 99.2% malware detection, Deep CDR technology supporting 200+ file formats with recursive sanitization.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint is developed by OPSWAT. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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