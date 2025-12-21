Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management: Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Automated patch deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Third-party application patching for 6,000+ applications, Patch Intelligence AI for identifying unstable updates..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.