Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by NinjaOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management
SMB and mid-market IT teams drowning in manual patch cycles will find real relief in NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management, particularly because its Patch Intelligence AI actually filters out destabilizing updates instead of just pushing everything indiscriminately. The platform covers 6,000+ third-party applications across Windows, macOS, and Linux from a single cloud console, reducing the false choice between speed and safety. Skip this if you need deep integration with your ITSM ticketing system or require on-premises deployment; NinjaOne prioritizes simplicity over customization, which works until it doesn't.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management: Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Automated patch deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Third-party application patching for 6,000+ applications, Patch Intelligence AI for identifying unstable updates..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management differentiates with Automated patch deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Third-party application patching for 6,000+ applications, Patch Intelligence AI for identifying unstable updates.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management is developed by NinjaOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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