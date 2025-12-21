macOS-Fortress

Security-conscious Mac users and small teams who want to audit their own network traffic will appreciate macOS-Fortress because it's genuinely free, runs locally without cloud dependencies, and gives you direct visibility into what leaves your machine through its proxy and firewall layers. The 453 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal real usage among technical users, not vaporware. Skip this if you need centralized management across a fleet, threat intelligence feeds, or compliance reporting; macOS-Fortress is a personal tool for people comfortable reading logs themselves.