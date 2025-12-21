Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. macOS-Fortress is a free endpoint protection platform tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
Security-conscious Mac users and small teams who want to audit their own network traffic will appreciate macOS-Fortress because it's genuinely free, runs locally without cloud dependencies, and gives you direct visibility into what leaves your machine through its proxy and firewall layers. The 453 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal real usage among technical users, not vaporware. Skip this if you need centralized management across a fleet, threat intelligence feeds, or compliance reporting; macOS-Fortress is a personal tool for people comfortable reading logs themselves.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs macOS-Fortress for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
macOS-Fortress: Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. macOS-Fortress is open-source with 453 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and macOS-Fortress serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Key differences: Absolute Resilience is Commercial while macOS-Fortress is Free, macOS-Fortress is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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