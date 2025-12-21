Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Kaseya 365 Endpoint is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams managing hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Kaseya 365 Endpoint's bundled RMM, EDR, and MDR with 24/7 SOC coverage, which cuts the typical "tool sprawl" tax on staffing and integration. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across Protect, Detect, and Respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis. Skip this if your organization needs best-in-breed EDR that outperforms dedicated point solutions or if you lack the IT ops maturity to sustain cross-product automation; Kaseya's integration advantage only pays off with disciplined deployment.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs Kaseya 365 Endpoint for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
Kaseya 365 Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. Kaseya 365 Endpoint differentiates with Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. Kaseya 365 Endpoint is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and Kaseya 365 Endpoint serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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