Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Kaseya 365 Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.