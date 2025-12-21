Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

IKARUS anti.virus Home: Antivirus software protecting up to 3 Windows PCs from malware. built by IKARUS Security Software. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of downloads, Read and write access monitoring, Automatic threat isolation and blocking of malicious files..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.