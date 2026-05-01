Abatis System: Kernel-level application whitelisting to block unauthorized code execution. built by Abatis. Core capabilities include Kernel-level execution control and application whitelisting, Prevention of unauthorized code execution without signature updates, Support for air-gapped and network-connected environments..

IKARUS anti.virus Home: Antivirus software protecting up to 3 Windows PCs from malware. built by IKARUS Security Software. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of downloads, Read and write access monitoring, Automatic threat isolation and blocking of malicious files..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.