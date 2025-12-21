Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Cyber Resilience for Embedded Systems: Embedded system security solutions for Linux-based mission-critical systems. built by Star Lab Software. Core capabilities include Linux hardening for embedded systems, Security for virtualization environments, Secure boot implementation..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.