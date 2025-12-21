Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Absolute Resilience for Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
Absolute Resilience for Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in patch backlogs will get the most from Absolute Resilience for Security because its firmware-based recovery actually works when OS-level attacks succeed, not just in theory. The Rehydrate capability bypasses a compromised operating system entirely, which means you can recover endpoints without reimaging; the platform covers Windows, Mac, and Linux with automated third-party patching most competitors skip. Skip this if your priority is threat detection and hunting rather than operational resilience; Absolute is built around keeping systems running and recoverable, not finding what broke them in the first place.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs Absolute Resilience for Security for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
Absolute Resilience for Security: Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in customizable compliance dashboards, role-based access controls. Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. Absolute Resilience for Security differentiates with Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. Absolute Resilience for Security is developed by Absolute. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and Absolute Resilience for Security serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Firmware Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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