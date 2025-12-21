Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Kaseya 365 Endpoint is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in patch backlogs will get the most from Absolute Resilience for Security because its firmware-based recovery actually works when OS-level attacks succeed, not just in theory. The Rehydrate capability bypasses a compromised operating system entirely, which means you can recover endpoints without reimaging; the platform covers Windows, Mac, and Linux with automated third-party patching most competitors skip. Skip this if your priority is threat detection and hunting rather than operational resilience; Absolute is built around keeping systems running and recoverable, not finding what broke them in the first place.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams managing hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Kaseya 365 Endpoint's bundled RMM, EDR, and MDR with 24/7 SOC coverage, which cuts the typical "tool sprawl" tax on staffing and integration. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across Protect, Detect, and Respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis. Skip this if your organization needs best-in-breed EDR that outperforms dedicated point solutions or if you lack the IT ops maturity to sustain cross-product automation; Kaseya's integration advantage only pays off with disciplined deployment.
Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration
Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Security vs Kaseya 365 Endpoint for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience for Security: Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization..
Kaseya 365 Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Security differentiates with Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization. Kaseya 365 Endpoint differentiates with Remote monitoring and management (RMM), Endpoint detection and response (EDR), Antivirus protection.
Absolute Resilience for Security is developed by Absolute. Kaseya 365 Endpoint is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Security and Kaseya 365 Endpoint serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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