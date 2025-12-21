Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. AhnLab Endpoint PLUS is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by AhnLab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in patch backlogs will get the most from Absolute Resilience for Security because its firmware-based recovery actually works when OS-level attacks succeed, not just in theory. The Rehydrate capability bypasses a compromised operating system entirely, which means you can recover endpoints without reimaging; the platform covers Windows, Mac, and Linux with automated third-party patching most competitors skip. Skip this if your priority is threat detection and hunting rather than operational resilience; Absolute is built around keeping systems running and recoverable, not finding what broke them in the first place.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Windows and mobile environments will get the most from AhnLab Endpoint PLUS, particularly its sandbox-based threat analysis that catches polymorphic malware traditional signatures miss. The platform's NIST coverage in continuous monitoring and incident analysis reflects strong detection and forensics capability, though response orchestration lags behind leaders like CrowdStrike and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Skip this if your team lacks security operations depth to tune EDR tuning alerts or if you're standardizing exclusively on endpoint vendors with native cloud workload protection.
Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration
Comprehensive endpoint security platform with EPP, EDR, and sandbox capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Security vs AhnLab Endpoint PLUS for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience for Security: Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization..
AhnLab Endpoint PLUS: Comprehensive endpoint security platform with EPP, EDR, and sandbox capabilities. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Anti-malware protection, Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Security differentiates with Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization. AhnLab Endpoint PLUS differentiates with Anti-malware protection, Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).
Absolute Resilience for Security is developed by Absolute. AhnLab Endpoint PLUS is developed by AhnLab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Security and AhnLab Endpoint PLUS serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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