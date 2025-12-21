Absolute Resilience for Security: Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS and third-party application patching for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Vulnerability scanning and detection, Context-based patch prioritization..

AhnLab Endpoint PLUS: Comprehensive endpoint security platform with EPP, EDR, and sandbox capabilities. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Anti-malware protection, Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.