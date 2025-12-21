Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Senteon Zero Trust Configurations: Automates endpoint hardening & compliance with CIS & regulatory benchmarks. built by Senteon. Core capabilities include Automated CIS benchmark enforcement across endpoints, Compliance scoring and assessment against regulatory standards, Learning mode to identify potential configuration conflicts..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.