Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Rapid7 Nexpose: On-premise vulnerability scanner with asset discovery and risk prioritization. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Real Risk Score with 1-1000 scale incorporating vulnerability age and exploit data, Adaptive Security for automatic detection and assessment of new devices, Policy assessment and benchmarking against CIS and NIST standards..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.