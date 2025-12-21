Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Rapid7 Nexpose is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing on-premises infrastructure will get the most from Rapid7 Nexpose because its Real Risk Score actually deprioritizes noise by factoring in exploit availability and vulnerability age, not just CVSS severity. The tool covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA effectively through asset discovery, dynamic tagging, and VMware/AWS integration that keeps pace with environment changes. Skip this if you need cloud-native vulnerability scanning across containerized workloads; Nexpose is built for traditional datacenter and hybrid environments where you own the infrastructure.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
On-premise vulnerability scanner with asset discovery and risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Rapid7 Nexpose for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Rapid7 Nexpose: On-premise vulnerability scanner with asset discovery and risk prioritization. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Real Risk Score with 1-1000 scale incorporating vulnerability age and exploit data, Adaptive Security for automatic detection and assessment of new devices, Policy assessment and benchmarking against CIS and NIST standards..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. Rapid7 Nexpose differentiates with Real Risk Score with 1-1000 scale incorporating vulnerability age and exploit data, Adaptive Security for automatic detection and assessment of new devices, Policy assessment and benchmarking against CIS and NIST standards.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Rapid7 Nexpose is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Rapid7 Nexpose serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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