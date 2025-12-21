Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Halo Security Server Scanning: External server vulnerability scanning for CVEs, patches, and misconfigurations. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Known vulnerability detection using CVE database, CVSS scoring for vulnerability severity assessment, Out-of-date software identification..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.