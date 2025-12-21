Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Glitchward Lightweight Agent-Based Monitoring: Agent-based server security monitoring with vulnerability and compliance scanning. built by Glitchward. Core capabilities include Real-time server monitoring of CPU, memory, disk, network, processes, and services, Automatic NPM and Composer dependency vulnerability scanning, CIS security benchmark compliance assessment with scoring..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.