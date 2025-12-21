Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening: A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.