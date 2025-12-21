Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening is a free vulnerability assessment tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening
Infrastructure teams managing multiple Linux and Windows servers will get the most from Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening because it automates baseline hardening across your entire estate without requiring a commercial license or vendor lock-in. The collection has 5,275 GitHub stars and covers CIS benchmarks, SSH hardening, and service lockdown through proven Ansible roles that run idempotently across heterogeneous environments. Skip this if you need compliance scanning or drift detection built in; devsec.hardening hardens systems but doesn't audit whether they stay hardened without additional tooling.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening: A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening is open-source with 5,275 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools. Key differences: Absolute Resilience for Automation is Commercial while Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening is Free, Ansible Collection - devsec.hardening is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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