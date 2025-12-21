Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

Wontok: White-label cybersecurity platform distributed via partners to end users. built by Wontok. Core capabilities include White-label and co-branded security product deployment, Modular API and SDK integration into partner apps, portals, or billing engines, Pre-built user journeys and communication flows..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.