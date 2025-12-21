Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

OPSWAT OESIS Framework: Cross-platform SDK for integrating endpoint security capabilities into products. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include Device posture assessment for 5,000+ applications, Automated patch detection and remediation, Vulnerability assessment covering 47,000+ CVEs and 100,000+ vulnerability instances..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.