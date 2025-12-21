Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

itWatch GmbH: German cybersecurity firm offering endpoint protection & data sanitization tools. built by itWatch GmbH. Core capabilities include Data sanitization (Datenwäsche) for processing data of uncertain origin, Application/executable object detection, qualification, and whitelisting, USB device security and control..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.