Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

Exigence: Critical incident planning & response platform for IT, security & IR teams. built by Exigence. Core capabilities include Automated incident response workflows, Platform-based incident response planning, Tabletop exercise support..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.