Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..

Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense: Automated Moving Target Defense tech for preventing ransomware & zero-days. built by Morphisec. Core capabilities include Automated Moving Target Defense technology, Runtime memory protection, Ransomware prevention..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.