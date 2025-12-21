Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Real-time network performance monitoring across home, public Wi-Fi, and cellular networks, Cross-platform support for Windows, Apple iOS, macOS, and Android, Tamper-proof Windows client for resilient monitoring..

WatchGuard ThreatSync NDR: Cloud-native NDR with AI-based threat detection for SMBs. built by WatchGuard. Core capabilities include NetFlow data analysis using multi-layer neural networks, Command and control activity detection, Lateral movement detection..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.